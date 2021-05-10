6,294 Shares in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Purchased by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Kepos Capital LP increased its position in Valmont Industries by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson raised their price target on Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.33.

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $262.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $240.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.00 and a 12-month high of $262.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $774.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.84 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

In other news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 143 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.70, for a total value of $32,132.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,009. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP R Andrew Massey sold 1,780 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $429,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,562 shares of company stock worth $13,914,674 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.