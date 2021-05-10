656 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Purchased by Benedetti & Gucer Inc.

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 81,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $857.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.62, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $501.13 and a 12-month high of $893.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $790.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $765.56.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer raised Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $805.95.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 10,617 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.99, for a total transaction of $9,045,577.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,927,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 875 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $866.44, for a total transaction of $758,135.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,580.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,397 shares of company stock valued at $36,032,921 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

