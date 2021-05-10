$687.72 Million in Sales Expected for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) will announce $687.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $676.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $712.00 million. Maxim Integrated Products reported sales of $545.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will report full year sales of $2.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Maxim Integrated Products.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MXIM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.67.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $151,449.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,908 shares of company stock worth $2,907,491. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth about $280,302,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2,206.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,737,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,088 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 113.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,110,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 216.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,225,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2,810.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,135,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MXIM stock traded down $3.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,668,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,459. The company has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.84 and a 200-day moving average of $88.49. Maxim Integrated Products has a 52 week low of $51.65 and a 52 week high of $98.48.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

