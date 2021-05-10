$77.10 Million in Sales Expected for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) will report sales of $77.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $76.70 million and the highest is $77.50 million. Westport Fuel Systems reported sales of $35.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 114.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full year sales of $352.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $351.00 million to $353.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $412.95 million, with estimates ranging from $401.30 million to $424.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Westport Fuel Systems.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.20 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WPRT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Westport Fuel Systems from $4.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Westport Fuel Systems from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NASDAQ:WPRT traded down $0.99 on Monday, reaching $5.26. 5,895,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,489,427. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.18 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day moving average of $6.35. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $12.95.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPRT. Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 5,638,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,170,000 after purchasing an additional 842,023 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $4,154,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,186,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the first quarter worth $1,204,000. 18.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

