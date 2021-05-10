937 Shares in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Bought by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WHR. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 443.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 345.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

WHR stock opened at $252.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $254.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $230.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.97.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

In other Whirlpool news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 64,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.40, for a total value of $15,319,192.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gilles Morel sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.23, for a total value of $1,221,809.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,293 shares in the company, valued at $550,847.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,648 shares of company stock valued at $39,487,395. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.14.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.