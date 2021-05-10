A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) PT Raised to $85.00

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.88.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

AOS opened at $71.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.92. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $38.51 and a 1 year high of $71.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 7,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $447,642.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,920.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark A. Petrarca sold 33,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $2,355,070.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,471,869.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 138,416 shares of company stock worth $9,485,414. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at $272,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at about $293,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 129,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth about $596,000. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.