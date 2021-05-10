Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Excalibur Management Corp

Excalibur Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,375 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,930 shares during the quarter. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,687,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,922,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,343 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,322,955 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,334,649,000 after acquiring an additional 572,841 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,057,853 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,196,135,000 after acquiring an additional 229,413 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,139,806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,986,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $1,881,512,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $119.42. 20,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,165,892. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $86.16 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $212.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.94, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $124,710.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at $6,210,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,981.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,302 shares of company stock worth $12,403,893 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.06.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

