AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.050-3.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.60 billion-$13.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.52 billion.AbbVie also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 12.370-12.570 EPS.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $116.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $205.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.43. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $116.93.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

Several research firms recently commented on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.94.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at $48,981,046.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,251 shares of company stock worth $21,981,948. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AbbVie stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

