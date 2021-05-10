Absolute Software (ABS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Absolute Software (TSE:ABS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.07 per share for the quarter.

Absolute Software (TSE:ABS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$38.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$37.45 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Absolute Software in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

