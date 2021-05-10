ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ (ACAD) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their hold rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

ACAD has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $73.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $21.07 on Thursday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $58.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. Analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $85,995.90. Following the transaction, the president now owns 40,664 shares in the company, valued at $826,699.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $159,590.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,166 shares of company stock worth $287,995. Insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 230.8% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 66,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 46,555 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 269,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,402,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after buying an additional 25,096 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 55,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 32,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

