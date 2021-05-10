ACG Wealth Acquires 168 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

ACG Wealth increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,738,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,704,000 after purchasing an additional 25,935 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,669,000 after buying an additional 297,581 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 4,452,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,471,000 after buying an additional 217,234 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,010,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,044,000 after buying an additional 1,470,625 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,732,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,550,000 after acquiring an additional 143,407 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $129.53. 533,256 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.88. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

