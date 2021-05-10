ACG Wealth Has $4.25 Million Stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD)

ACG Wealth cut its stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth owned 2.32% of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $4,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JSMD. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after buying an additional 9,487 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 53,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 18,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.13. 2,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,338. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12 month low of $39.32 and a 12 month high of $70.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%.

