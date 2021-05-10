ACG Wealth Has $4.25 Million Stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD)

Posted by on May 10th, 2021

ACG Wealth cut its stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth owned 2.32% of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $4,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JSMD. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after buying an additional 9,487 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 53,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 18,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.13. 2,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,338. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12 month low of $39.32 and a 12 month high of $70.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%.

Featured Article: What is the Nikkei 225 index?    

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD)

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit