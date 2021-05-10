ACG Wealth Increases Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

ACG Wealth increased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,854 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in FedEx by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 68,363.6% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,531 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of FedEx by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 18,475 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $316.37. 38,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,410,625. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $83.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.74. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $103.40 and a twelve month high of $315.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.56.

In related news, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 3,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $923,826.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,991.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 19,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.89, for a total value of $5,928,759.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,956,094.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,648 shares of company stock worth $47,657,847 in the last three months. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

