ACG Wealth Sells 231 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

ACG Wealth cut its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts comprises approximately 1.0% of ACG Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $7,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.50.

Genuine Parts stock traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $135.57. The stock had a trading volume of 5,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,879. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of -99.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $67.12 and a fifty-two week high of $133.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.58.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 57.29%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

