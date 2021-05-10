ACG Wealth Sells 5,054 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

ACG Wealth trimmed its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,851 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,054 shares during the quarter. United Rentals accounts for approximately 1.4% of ACG Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. ACG Wealth’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $10,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. Barclays boosted their target price on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.07.

United Rentals stock traded up $5.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $353.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $323.42 and a 200-day moving average of $265.41. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $105.26 and a one year high of $348.83. The stock has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

