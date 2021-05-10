Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares’ Quiet Period Set To End on May 10th (NASDAQ:ACHL)

Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares’ (NASDAQ:ACHL) quiet period is set to end on Monday, May 10th. Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares had issued 9,750,000 shares in its public offering on March 31st. The total size of the offering was $175,500,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ACHL shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Shares of ACHL opened at $14.17 on Monday. Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $18.95.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ACHL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

