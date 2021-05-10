Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target Raised to $118.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.47% from the stock’s current price.

ATVI has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $94.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a market cap of $73.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard has a 52 week low of $66.59 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.63.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 87,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3,930.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 40,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 39,739 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $2,981,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 90,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,376,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

