Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $32.91 and last traded at $33.52, with a volume of 1869 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.99.

Specifically, President Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $936,150.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $627,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,732,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,729,566.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 805,033 shares of company stock valued at $35,029,050. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on ADPT. BTIG Research raised their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -34.59 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.31.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 138.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.