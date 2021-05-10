adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €361.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €361.00 ($424.71) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ADS. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €317.00 ($372.94) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. adidas has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €299.53 ($352.39).

Shares of ADS opened at €280.60 ($330.12) on Friday. adidas has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($236.48). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €270.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is €279.61.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

