Adocia (OTCMKTS:ADOCY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on May 10th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adocia (OTCMKTS:ADOCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adocia SAS is a biotechnology company which is engaged in the development of insulin therapy. The Company develops a BioChaperone platform used for therapeutic protein delivery in regenerative medicine and chronic disease. Adocia SAS is based in Lyon, France. “

OTCMKTS ADOCY opened at $11.02 on Thursday. Adocia has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $13.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day moving average is $11.30.

About Adocia

Adocia SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops formulations of pre-approved therapeutic proteins and peptides for the treatment of diabetes and other metabolic diseases. The company's proprietary BioChaperone technological platform is designed and developed to enhance the effectiveness and/or safety of therapeutic proteins.

