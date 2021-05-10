Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc Sells 34 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises 1.2% of Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded up $2.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $341.72. 31,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,394,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $367.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.66. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.20 and a 12-month high of $340.00.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.23.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for The Home Depot (NYSE:HD)

