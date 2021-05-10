Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on May 10th, 2021

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.16.

ADVM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, CFO Leone D. Patterson sold 12,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $176,715.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurent Fischer acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,764.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies stock remained flat at $$3.78 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 37,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,915. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.72. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.56.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09. Research analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Analyst Recommendations for Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit