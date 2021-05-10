Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.16.

ADVM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, CFO Leone D. Patterson sold 12,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $176,715.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurent Fischer acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,764.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies stock remained flat at $$3.78 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 37,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,915. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.72. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.56.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09. Research analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

