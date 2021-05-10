AE Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 24,629 Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 24,629 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Nutanix by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,873,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,581,000 after buying an additional 168,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,535,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nutanix by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,345,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,878,000 after buying an additional 56,807 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Nutanix by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,007,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,102,000 after buying an additional 34,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Nutanix by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,589,000 after buying an additional 42,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

NTNX stock opened at $28.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.97. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.09 and a fifty-two week high of $35.58.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $346.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.07 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 69.59% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, major shareholder Dheeraj Pandey sold 1,210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $32,065,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 886,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,479,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 13,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $375,470.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 274,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,383,535.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,252,555 shares of company stock valued at $33,207,602 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nutanix from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

