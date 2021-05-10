AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $837,000 in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 453,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,470,000 after buying an additional 6,467 shares during the last quarter. Moller Financial Services boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 399,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,216,000 after buying an additional 39,655 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 326,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,023,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 296,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,732,000 after buying an additional 15,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,491,955.6% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 268,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,606,000 after buying an additional 268,552 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDA opened at $53.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.69. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.79 and a fifty-two week high of $54.03.

