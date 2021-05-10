AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New $755,000 Investment in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth about $4,009,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at about $903,000. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,940,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at about $909,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at about $911,000.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TNL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist lifted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

TNL stock opened at $65.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.44. Travel + Leisure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.13 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

In other news, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $410,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 35,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total value of $2,095,802.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,791 shares of company stock worth $4,155,815.

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

