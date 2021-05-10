AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in The Allstate by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,030,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $443,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,085 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in The Allstate by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,678,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $404,389,000 after purchasing an additional 15,469 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $373,392,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in The Allstate by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,234,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,584,000 after purchasing an additional 73,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in The Allstate by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,122,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $343,296,000 after purchasing an additional 244,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALL opened at $132.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $84.97 and a one year high of $132.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.06%.

ALL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on The Allstate from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.20.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

