AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 65.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,936 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DPZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.68.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total transaction of $1,717,620.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,047,586.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $432.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $389.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $381.98. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $436.63.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. On average, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.29%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.