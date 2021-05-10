AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on May 10th, 2021

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. AECOM updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.650-2.850 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.65-2.85 EPS.

Shares of ACM traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.54. The stock had a trading volume of 831,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,034. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. AECOM has a 52 week low of $28.86 and a 52 week high of $70.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.97 and a 200 day moving average of $55.81. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Argus increased their price target on AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

Featured Article: Float

Earnings History for AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit