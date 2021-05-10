AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. AECOM updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.650-2.850 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.65-2.85 EPS.

Shares of ACM traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.54. The stock had a trading volume of 831,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,034. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. AECOM has a 52 week low of $28.86 and a 52 week high of $70.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.97 and a 200 day moving average of $55.81. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Argus increased their price target on AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

