AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $340 million-$360 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $344.42 million.

Separately, Cowen restated a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of AerSale in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of AerSale stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $11.98. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,494. AerSale has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $18.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.36.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.28.

AerSale Company Profile

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

