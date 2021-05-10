Aeternity Market Capitalization Achieves $119.60 Million (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One Aeternity coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000637 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Aeternity has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. Aeternity has a total market cap of $119.60 million and $29.11 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aeternity alerts:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 78.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00012704 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeternity Coin Profile

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 382,241,070 coins and its circulating supply is 336,420,126 coins. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Aeternity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeternity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeternity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.