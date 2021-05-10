Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $215 million-$225 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.43 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM traded up $3.00 on Monday, reaching $57.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,745,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,534. Affirm has a 52-week low of $52.13 and a 52-week high of $146.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.79.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $204.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.23 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Affirm from $148.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist initiated coverage on Affirm in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.11.

In other news, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $985,281.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,304.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Del Castillo Sharda Caro sold 25,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $2,310,369.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,132.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,688.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

