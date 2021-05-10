ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGESY. HSBC downgraded ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

AGESY traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $62.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.89. ageas SA/NV has a 1 year low of $32.02 and a 1 year high of $63.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.84 and its 200 day moving average is $54.49.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 9.03%. Research analysts anticipate that ageas SA/NV will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

