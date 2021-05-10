Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) announced its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS.

NYSE APD traded up $5.32 on Monday, hitting $295.87. 42,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,960. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $219.52 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $285.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.57. The company has a market cap of $65.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Several research firms have issued reports on APD. Cowen started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Societe Generale raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.00.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

