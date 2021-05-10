Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Posted by on May 10th, 2021

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) announced its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS.

NYSE APD traded up $5.32 on Monday, hitting $295.87. 42,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,960. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $219.52 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $285.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.57. The company has a market cap of $65.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Several research firms have issued reports on APD. Cowen started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Societe Generale raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue

Earnings History for Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD)

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit