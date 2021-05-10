Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) – Analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Air Transport Services Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

ATSG has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Air Transport Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

NASDAQ ATSG opened at $26.36 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Air Transport Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.27 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 0.71.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 0.84%.

In related news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $292,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 502,907 shares in the company, valued at $14,705,000.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Edward Russell Smethwick sold 5,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $170,002.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,826.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,792 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,357 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Iron Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation services in the United States and internationally. It offers contracted airline operations, aircraft modification and maintenance services, ground services, and other support services.

