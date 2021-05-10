Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $152.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $125.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ALB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albemarle from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Argus increased their price objective on Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised Albemarle from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised Albemarle from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $132.54.

Shares of ALB opened at $162.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $56.17 and a 1 year high of $188.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 25.83%.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $234,066.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,603,220.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $227,449.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at $6,724,223.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter valued at $25,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 172.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 367.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

