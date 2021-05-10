Aldebaran Financial Inc. Makes New $6.79 Million Investment in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. bought a new stake in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,789,000. American Well comprises approximately 6.0% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of American Well by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 401,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,173,000 after purchasing an additional 194,964 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Well by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in American Well during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of American Well by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 102,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American Well in the 4th quarter worth about $38,327,000. 18.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Well alerts:

AMWL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp began coverage on American Well in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Well from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on American Well from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

In other news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $1,924,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,722,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,985,526.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Kurt Knight sold 239,038 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $4,302,684.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,358,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,451,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 538,325 shares of company stock valued at $9,701,702 over the last three months.

Shares of American Well stock opened at $13.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.38 and a 200 day moving average of $25.69. American Well Co. has a 12 month low of $12.98 and a 12 month high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $60.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.60 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

American Well Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.