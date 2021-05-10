Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Hits New 52-Week High at $181.71

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $181.71 and last traded at $181.00, with a volume of 2996 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $178.14.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.71.

The firm has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.87.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.64%.

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $2,704,950.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 339,597 shares in the company, valued at $61,239,527.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total value of $1,664,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,475,534.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,265 shares of company stock worth $9,675,951. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,710,000 after purchasing an additional 98,797 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 437,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,983,000 after purchasing an additional 45,647 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,411,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

