Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Sold by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth cut its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 55.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,015 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALXN traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $172.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,583,980. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.98 and a 1-year high of $172.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.06.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALXN shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.70.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

