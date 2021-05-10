Alignment Healthcare (ALHC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect Alignment Healthcare to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ALHC opened at $23.62 on Monday. Alignment Healthcare has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $28.59.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Alignment Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 716,624 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $12,060,781.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Curtis Foster sold 50,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $855,687.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,132,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,063,206.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 806,386 shares of company stock worth $13,571,476 in the last ninety days.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.