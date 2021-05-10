ALL BEST ICO Price Reaches $0.0001 (ALLBI)

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. ALL BEST ICO has a market cap of $19,062.20 and approximately $60.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ALL BEST ICO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ALL BEST ICO has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.52 or 0.00085552 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00019767 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00065329 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.06 or 0.00107663 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $459.52 or 0.00810231 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00053885 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,213.28 or 0.09192173 BTC.

About ALL BEST ICO

ALL BEST ICO (CRYPTO:ALLBI) is a coin. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 243,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 223,628,631 coins. ALL BEST ICO’s official website is allbestico.com . ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

Buying and Selling ALL BEST ICO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALL BEST ICO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ALL BEST ICO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

