Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $590.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) to report sales of $590.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $616.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $565.00 million. Allegheny Technologies reported sales of $770.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Allegheny Technologies.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ATI shares. Barclays raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

In related news, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 15,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $342,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,310,347.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,433 shares of company stock worth $729,459. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Allegheny Technologies by 310.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Allegheny Technologies by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $182,000. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Allegheny Technologies stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,034,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,739. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.90. Allegheny Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $24.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.93.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

