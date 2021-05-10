Alliance Global Partners Raises Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Price Target to $240.00

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) had its target price boosted by Alliance Global Partners from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

HSKA has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Heska in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Heska from $145.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Heska from $157.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heska from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $218.20.

Shares of NASDAQ HSKA opened at $200.05 on Friday. Heska has a 52-week low of $69.66 and a 52-week high of $217.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.11 and a beta of 1.65.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.45 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Heska will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Heska by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Heska in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heska during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,680,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Heska by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 304,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,305,000 after acquiring an additional 31,741 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heska in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

