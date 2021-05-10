Allworth Financial LP Buys 135 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 472.5% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,149 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 127,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,675,000 after buying an additional 67,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,917,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,968,446. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $6,669,584.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 329,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,723,546.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 280,727 shares of company stock worth $23,028,286. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.63.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $78.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.48 and a 200 day moving average of $85.76.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

