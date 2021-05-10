Allworth Financial LP Decreases Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Allworth Financial LP cut its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Cognex were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CGNX. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognex by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Cognex by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Cognex by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $411,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $853,188.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $400,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,800 shares of company stock worth $10,781,888 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CGNX opened at $77.58 on Monday. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $53.08 and a twelve month high of $101.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.52 and a 200-day moving average of $80.31.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

CGNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

