Allworth Financial LP Grows Stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 1,111.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth $2,368,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,140,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 371.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 108,308 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth about $4,430,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 222,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.62.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $971,133,622.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BKR opened at $24.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of -1.53, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $25.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.