Allworth Financial LP Has $59,000 Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 27.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total value of $6,993,154.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,922,821.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $680.00 target price (down previously from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $705.75.

Charter Communications stock opened at $693.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $485.01 and a 1 year high of $696.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $639.02 and a 200-day moving average of $633.39.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

