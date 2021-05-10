Allworth Financial LP Takes $33,000 Position in ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL)

Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Health Care by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Health Care in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Health Care by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Health Care in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,066,000.

RXL opened at $88.83 on Monday. ProShares Ultra Health Care has a 12-month low of $52.75 and a 12-month high of $89.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.35.

About ProShares Ultra Health Care

ProShares Ultra Health Care (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

