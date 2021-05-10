Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Smith Salley & Associates’ 8th Largest Position

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,879 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.2% of Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,755.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,398.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.35, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,323.91 and a twelve month high of $2,452.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,224.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,944.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,149 shares of company stock worth $50,544,227 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

