Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Increased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.2% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $33,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Alphabet by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,177,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at $13,976,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,405.72, for a total value of $168,400.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,543.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,149 shares of company stock valued at $50,544,227. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,377.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,224.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,944.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.35, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,323.91 and a 52-week high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

