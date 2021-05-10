Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by DDD Partners LLC

DDD Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,863 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.7% of DDD Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $2,118,088,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 537.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,486,000 after acquiring an additional 611,904 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,183,689,000 after acquiring an additional 311,706 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 57,108.2% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 249,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,526,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,248,000 after acquiring an additional 158,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $2,377.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.35, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,224.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,944.23. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,323.91 and a 1-year high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,976,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total transaction of $2,848,280.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,149 shares of company stock valued at $50,544,227 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

